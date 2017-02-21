× Baby Calf Stolen from Farm in Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Cattle graze in the pasture at the Altemose beef farm near Brodheadsville, but the head count is one less than it should be.

“When we came back in the morning, there were more tracks from a random person and footsteps into the barn, and when they counted the baby calves, there was one gone out of the ten,” said Jarrad Altemose.

Whoever stole the calf a few days ago also took some feed, but farmers say feed is not what the calf needs right now. It’s just a few weeks old and the baby calf needs its mother’s milk.

“Well, it’s young yet and I don’t know if it will make it on its own,” said Bill Altemose.

A 3-week-old calf weighs between 150 and 200 pounds.

The family of farmers says whoever took it won’t get much for it either. Right now, the Angus beef calf is only worth about $100.

This farm has been here for more than 70 years but this is the first time an animal was taken from the property. Now farmers are taking extra safety precautions. Cameras have been set up all throughout the property to catch anyone coming or going.

“I mean, it’s just a shame because this is my pap’s livelihood and they grew up as little kids in the house here and it’s what they do. This is how they get their money and stuff. Instead of going to work, they come here and 76 years to lose a cow, that’s not right.”

The family hopes whoever took the calf will return it.

They won’t ask any questions, they just want the little one back where it belongs.