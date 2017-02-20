× Watching Your Sugar: Area YMCAs Launch Free Diabetes Prevention Program

The Wilkes-Barre and Greater Scranton YMCAs are launching a free diabetes prevention program.

The two nonprofits are starting to sign people up now for these free classes that begin on March 15.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the Wilkes-Barre YMCA on Monday to learn more about the program and how you can signup.

Several other YMCAs across northeastern and central Pennsylvania have already started similar programs or plan to in the months to come including the YMCA in Carbondale.

If you don’t live in the Wilkes-Barre or Scranton area, you’re encouraged to call your local YMCA to see if the facility is offering the program.

To find learn more about the yearlong program, how to signup, and to take the test to see if you’re at risk for type II diabetes, head here!

For further questions, contact Shadia Lahlou, the Senior Director of Chronic Disease Programs. Her email is slahlou@greaterscrantonymca.org and her phone is 570-342-8115.