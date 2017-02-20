× Warm Weather Creates Concern for Some Fruit Farmers

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A February day warm enough to go outside and play football is, for most of us, considered a good day, but some farmers feel differently.

“That’s where the problem comes in. It’s a little too early for this kind of weather,” said John Lorson.

It’s a waiting game for John Lorson and his family. Right now the trees at A.P. Lorson fruit farm near Jersey Shore are bare.

“Apples, peaches, cherries; sweet and sour,” said Lorson.

The warm weather could cause the cherry trees to start budding soon. Once they do, Lorson says it better stay warm or the fruit could die.

“You don’t always have the weather that is desirable,” said Lorson.

Last year was one of the worst years for this family’s cherry trees. They tell us it only took one cold night to nearly wipe out all of their hard work.

“If it gets above 55 degrees any long time and then real suddenly it’s a real cold night it freezes everything out,” said Lorson.

Not all farmers dread an unseasonable warm up. Scott Moore’s field near Jersey Shore is usually brown this time of year.

“It’s coming out of dormancy already,” said Moore.

Moore won’t plant corn anytime soon, but the warm weather is already helping his field.

“It’s good for the cover crop because the cover crop will come a little earlier and there will be more root growth,” said Moore. “Stays like this it will be 8 to 10 inches tall by the middle of April,” he continued.

As for the Lorson fruit farm, the family is hoping for the best while keeping their eyes on next week’s forecast.

“I don’t think there has been any damage so far,” said Lorson.