Thousands Hit the Slopes on Day Off

POCONO TOWNSHIP — Many people in the Poconos spent their Presidents Day on the slopes.

Presidents Day is typically a busy time for the slopes but factor in higher than normal temperatures and you’ll find yourself a bunch of happy skiers and snowboarders.

Many of them spent their day at Camelback Mountain Resort near Tannersville.

“We were like at the beach yesterday, it was 70 and now we are snowboarding so it’s awesome,” said New Jersey resident Kathleen Ebert.

Marketing manager Dru Brooks tells Newswatch 16 the resort had incredible attendance all weekend long, and despite the warmth, all the slopes were covered and open for business.

“It’s not often in February you can ski under 50 and 60 degree temps but the mountain is holding up great,” said Brooks. “We are 100 percent open and a ton of people are coming out to have a great time.”

Not only are people enjoying the weather on the slopes, they are also sitting outside taking advantage of the patio. It’s something they didn’t think they’d be doing in February.

Zach Trucksess from New Jersey was happy the crowds weren’t too heavy. He says he got plenty of runs in and decided to take a break.

“Yeah, just something to do on a day off. I’m glad it’s not overly packed, you know? Not everyone has off Presidents  Day but yeah, I’m enjoying it,” Trucksess said.

“Yes, it’s great. All of us are off today and we are just enjoying it,” added Ebert.

Managers hope they can keep the mountain in shape for skiers and snowboarders through next month.

But then pack away those layers, because Camelbeach is set to open in less than 100 days.

