Talkback 16: Vandalism, Sunsets, Groundhog

Posted 7:39 pm, February 20, 2017, by

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include teens who admitted damaging baseball fields, pictures in the PhotoLink library, and Punxsutawney Phil's prediction a few weeks ago.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s