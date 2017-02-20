Lackawanna League Wrestling Championship Look Back

League champions were crowed inside the squared-circle this weekend. Plenty of locals competed in the Lackawanna League Championships. Winners included Brandon Judge of Valley View with a fall and William Evanitsky of Scranton wit a major decision. Steve Lloyd was in Wallenpaupack this weekend to chat with some champs.
