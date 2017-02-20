Lackawanna League Wrestling Championship Look Back

Posted 6:48 pm, February 20, 2017, by

League champions were crowed inside the squared-circle this weekend. Plenty of locals competed in the Lackawanna League Championships. Winners included Brandon Judge of Valley View with a fall and William Evanitsky of Scranton wit a major decision. Steve Lloyd was in Wallenpaupack this weekend to chat with some champs.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s