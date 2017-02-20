× Happy 105th Birthday, Roger Homeyer

HAMLIN — A man from Wayne County celebrated a big birthday this Presidents Day.

When he was born, William Howard Taft was president, the titanic was still in dry dock and Babe Ruth was still two years away from setting foot on a major league baseball field.

Roger Homeyer celebrated a landmark birthday where he wants to be — at a Chinese restaurant in Hamlin.

“I think I’m the happiest guy in the world,” he said.

Roger just turned 105 and there is no cake big enough for that many candles.

People who know this native of Buffalo, New york Marvel at his active mind.

“He has some patents to his name which he’s very proud of,” said Carol Homeyer, Roger’s daughter-in-law.

She says Roger doesn’t exercise or follow a healthy diet. She says his key to a long life is his need to stay busy.

“Even in our house now, all of a sudden, there’s epoxy, something was epoxied, something was epoxied that wasn’t before. He’s a tinkerer, he’s always making something better.”

This, despite the toll of old age. Roger is deaf, so we wrote him our questions, including what is the secret to a long life?

“I have no secret,” he laughed.

Roger loves to talk and dole out advice to anyone willing to listen, and he says a good diet is overrated.

“I could do without them just great,” he laughed. “Vegetables, no!”

On his 105th birthday, Roger Homeyer is grateful to have generations of family around to enjoy Chinese food. Just add the birthday cake and hold the vegetables.