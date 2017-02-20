× Friends Remember Crash Victims in the Poconos

PARADISE TOWNSHIP — All that’s left on Carlton Road near Mount Pocono are some flare marks and flowers after a motorcycle crash took the lives of two people on Sunday evening.

Christopher Shanaberger from Mount Pocono and passenger Angela Mistkowski from Cresco died in the wreck.

“I came to pay my respects and say goodbye to a very good friend,” said Debra Price, Mount Pocono.

Authorities say Christopher Shanaberger lost control of the motorcycle while trying to make a left turn. The motorcycle struck a tree and telephone pole.

Only one helmet was found at the crash site; it’s unclear who was wearing it.

According to friends, the two were on their way to meet more people at a nearby restaurant and the last anyone heard from either of them, was a text that said they were on their way.

“They were going out for a ride to meet some other friends by Stroudsburg and the last I heard they had sent a text that said, ‘don’t leave without us, we are on our way’ and that’s all I know,” said Price.

Debra Price from Mount Pocono says she’s been friends with Angela Mistkowski for many years. She says the both will be missed by a lot of people.

“She has a got a lot of friends and I am sure Chris does as well, loved by many so there will be a lot of support and hopefully support for her children,” said Price.

State Police in Swiftwater are still investigating what led to this weekend’s deadly motorcycle crash.