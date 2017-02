× Fire Damages Apartment Building in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE — Two people are out of their homes after a fire in Nanticoke.

The flames broke out in an apartment building on East Broad Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire chief said it is part of the part of the Birchwood Care Home.

No one was hurt.

Officials said the apartment where the fire started was unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.