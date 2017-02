× Elderly Woman Killed in Lackawanna County Crash

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP — Police are looking into what caused a crash that killed an elderly woman in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Blue Shutters Road and St. Mary’s Villa Road near Moscow.

The coroner says Ruth Hines, 95, from Scranton was killed in a smash up in Lackawanna County.