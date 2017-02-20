× Break-in at Little League Clubhouse Leaves Behind Hundreds of Dollars in Damage

CARBONDALE — Carbondale police say the person who broke into the Carbondale Little League Clubhouse at Russell Park was caught on camera by surveillance cameras mounted around the building.

“They jumped on the roof, kicked the window in, when they’re in there, they’re in that foyer,” said Little League board member Larry Gabriel.

Little League board members say once inside the clubhouse, the vandal then ransacked the office, leaving behind $1,500 worth of damage.

“You can see him reaching up like this to pull the wires. His face was right there,” said board president Joe Tolerico.

“There’s a dugout that they climbed up on the roof and broke through a window, and when they threw the window, they started kicking some doors in and knocked cages over,” said Gabriel.

Gabriel says volunteers discovered the break-in Saturday morning when they were getting ready for a registration session. He says the break-in happened around 9 p.m. Friday, and they believe whoever did it was looking for money.

“Nothing was taken, so we were just surmising that we’ve had a couple registrations the last few weeks and we think somebody was up here looking for money, but we don’t ever keep money on the grounds here,” said Gabriel.

12-year-old Guy Mushow has played Little League for years at this field.

“It’s a place for kids to play and if they steal the stuff in there that we might need for the teams, we won’t have our stuff,” said Mushow.

People living around the field say even though the would-be thief left empty handed, they still caused the league hundreds of dollars.

“Well that’s horrible, damages stuff for the kids, so that’s kind of pretty bad stuff, I guess,” said Mike Melnick.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the surveillance photo is asked to call Carbondale police.