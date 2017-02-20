× Already Feeling Like Spring on this ‘Hoodie Hoo’ Day

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — On this date every year, some people in Schuylkill County go outside at noon, and wave their hands chanting “hoodie hoo, hoodie hoo!” It’s a day to chase away the winter blues and welcome spring. But this year, it seems spring has already sprung in our area.

Over the weekend, the high was one degree shy of breaking the record at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Saturday, then Sunday most of the area shattered their record highs.

It was slightly cooler Monday, but still well above average for this “Hoodie Hoo” day, but that didn’t stop the people of Schuylkill County from celebrating their unique tradition.

“It’s warm, we did it!” said Leonna Walck of Schuylkill Haven.

Dressed in short sleeves, flowered hats and armed with noisemakers, the “Hoodie Hooers” of Schuylkill Haven were ready for their favorite day of the year.

“We are the most sincere ‘Hoodie Hooers,’ Like Charlie Brown and the pumpkin patch,” said Janis Wise of Schuylkill Haven. She organizes the hoodie hoo” day every year in Schuylkill County and even came up with the lyrics to the anthem they sang at this year’s celebration.

It is a unique tradition for these men and women, one they celebrate every year. In the past, it was not bright blue skies and a mild day like this one, but snow and frigid temperatures, which is why the tradition even began.

“I want to chase the winter away, and it’s a nice day, and I hope no more snow,” said Christine Lawson of Schuylkill Haven.

“I don’t want winter back, I want to chase it away. We don’t want it here. That groundhog was wrong,” Joan Cake added.

Even though it was not a frigid day like it has been in the past, the “Hoodie Hooers” say Mother Nature still needs their help.

“It’s a precursor of things to come, and we’re just going to give it a little nudge,” Wise said.

So does this so-called science really work?

“It must be, look how nice it is. Last winter was good, this winter was good,” Cake Said.

“And it’s going to be 60 after we do this, it’s going up towards the weekend,” Wise added.

For many in the area, it is the winter weather they love, but for others like these “Hoodie Hooers,” spring means more than just warmer weather.

“My garden, my flowers will come up. I look forward to that in the spring. It’s a lot of fun, coming out here, I’ve been doing it a lot,” Walck said.

Some more “hoodie hoo” day fun facts: last year it was 62 degrees and sunny at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on this day. The year before that was 14 degrees, with a low of 6 below. “Hoodie Hooers” say this must mean their science is working.