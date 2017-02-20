× A Busy and Unusual Day for Volunteer Firefighters in Bradford County

ROME TOWNSHIP — Volunteer firefighters were busy going from call to call in one part of Bradford County Monday.

First, came a call about an explosion in Rome Township.

“The gas line explosion, that turned out to be some workers were doing some work on the gas line up here. They had ice in it and they blew it out, and they didn’t tell anybody, so people got excited and they called us. So it was a no problem situation up here,” said Chief Jon Park of Vigilante Engine Company in Rome.

Around 2 p.m. came two fire calls, just four miles from each other.

The Romanik Trucking Company building in the borough of Rome caught fire within a stone’s throw of the fire station.

The building is a total loss.

“Race cars, four wheelers, motorcycles in the back, wasn’t any big trucks in it. It had a lot of fuel inside the building, so it took us a long time to get it under control,” said Chief Park.

An owner of the business told Newswatch 16 he was inside when the fire started. He reported hearing a popping noise and then seeing smoke. He said it had been a difficult day, but he’s glad everyone was OK.

Just a short distance away in Orwell Township, a camper was ablaze, close to a building. No one was hurt there, either.

With so many calls in this small rural community for all volunteer fire departments, the fire chief says it’s one of the busiest days he’s ever seen it.

“It’s pretty unusual,” he laughed.