Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — Two people were arrested on drug charges in Luzerne County.

Police arrested Rashawn Jemel Herrington, 25, and Matthew Brittingham, 29, both of Hanover Township on Saturday morning.

Officers executed a search warrant on a home on Luzerne Street.

Herrington and Brittingham were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and other charges.

Both were locked up in the Luzerne County jail.