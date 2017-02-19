Second Annual Indoor Triathlon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- Sunday marked the second annual Greater Scranton YMCA Indoor Triathlon in Lackawanna County.

The triathlon was held Sunday morning at the YMCA in Dunmore.

Organizers said 74 people participated, which was a step up from the 29 who took part last year.

People of all ages--5 to 83--joined in on the swimming, biking, and running. They could do all three activities themselves or split it up into teams.

Lorrie Scarfo of Dalton said she lost more than 140 pounds.

"I was 320 pounds. A triathlon was always on my bucket list. I figured I'd start here, small, and work my way up, and this is where I'm starting," Scarfo said.

The money raised will be shared between the Greater Scranton YMCA swim team and the Dunmore Rotary.

The indoor triathlon was held in memory of Sam Cali, a longtime board member of the YMCA and Dunmore Rotarian.