Rally in Scranton to Save Obamacare………………………………………………………….

SCRANTON -- As President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress take steps to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, people in Scranton rallied to try to save it.
About 200 people gathered on Courthouse Square on Sunday. Many said the Republican plan to replace what is known as Obamacare would leave tens of thousands without health insurance.
Two leading Democrats, US Senator Bob Casey and Congressman Matt Cartwright promised they'll fight any plan to repeal Obamacare.
Others at the rally include Tarrah Banninger from the Lehigh Valley. She has diabetes and fears that if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, she won't be able to find insurance she could afford.
"We can adjust the law to make it so it is more affordable. We can put price controls and more accountability for the price increase for insurance companies," Banninger said.
Republican leaders plan to replace Obamacare with a series of tax credits and more incentives to increase insurance competition. The demonstrators in Scranton say that plan would not work.
