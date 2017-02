Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- Police in Wilkes-Barre say a man intentionally started a fire in a home in the city.

Crews were called to the home on Stanton Street just after midnight on Friday.

Firefighters put the fire out and determined it was intentionally set.

According to police, Zachary Chromey, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, admitted to setting the fire.

Chromey was taken to the Luzerne County jail to await arraignment.