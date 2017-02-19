We'll travel to Jermyn, Lackawanna County, to make a custom fishing lure with John Van Nort, owner of Johnny V Custom Lures.
Johnny V Custom Lures
-
Johnny V Custom Lures Product Giveaway
-
Tom’s Custom Baits Product Giveaway
-
Ice Safety Tips & Basic Lures of Plymouth Product Giveaway
-
Wacky Worm Inc. Product Giveaway
-
Super Bowl LI’s Top Commercials
-
-
Rewarding Students’ Giving Spirit with Pies
-
Hollis and Cianci Custom Woodworking
-
Pocono Mountain School to Offer Sponsorships Inside High Schools
-
Youth Basketball Team Forfeits Rather Than Play Without Girl Teammates
-
Vice President Mike Pence Casts Historic Tie Breaking Vote to Confirm Betsy Devos as Education Secretary
-
-
Beauty Where You Find It
-
John Glenn Dies: Former U.S. Senator and Astronaut Dead at Age 95
-
Donald Trump Takes Oath of Office as 45th President of the United States