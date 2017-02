× High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule

The District tournaments in high school basketball begin this week. Below is a list of each local team’s first game if the opponent has been determined. All games are quarterfinals unless otherwise noted. Note: District IV has not released those brackets publicly.

District 2 Boys Basketball

Class 6A Subregional (Semifinals)

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Delaware Valley vs Williamsport

TBA

No. 3 Scranton vs No. 2 Hazleton Area

TBA

Class 5A

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 6 North Pocono vs No 3 West Scranton

at Carbondale – 6pm

No. 8 Wallenpaupack vs No. 1 Abington Heights

at Carbondale – 7:30pm

No. 5 Dallas vs No. 4 Wyoming Valley West

at Wyoming Area – 7:30pm

No. 7 Pittston Area vs No. 2 Crestwood

at Nanticoke – 7:30pm

Class 4A

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 5 Wyoming Area vs No. 4 Nanticoke

at Wyoming Valley West – 7pm

No. 8 Tunkhannock vs No. 1 Scranton Prep

at Scranton – 7:30pm

No. 6 Berwick vs No. 3 G.A.R.

at Wyoming Area – 7:30pm

No. 7 Valley View vs No. 2 Meyers

at Nanticoke – 7:30pm

Class 3A

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 7 Riverside vs No. 2 Dunmore

at North Pocono – 6pm

No. 8 Lakeland vs No. 1 Mid Valley

at North Pocono – 7:30pm

No. 5 Carbondale vs No. 4 Wyoming Seminary

at Wyoming Area – 6pm

No. 6 Montrose vs No. 3 Holy Redeemer

at Pittston Area – 7:30pm

Class 2A

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 6 Northwest vs No. 3 Mountain View

at Tunkhannock – 6pm

No. 7 Lackawanna Trail vs No. 2 Blue Ridge

at Tunkhannock – 7:30pm

No. 8 Forest City vs No. 1 Holy Cross

at Carbondale Area – 7:30pm

No. 5 Old Forge vs No. 4 Elk Lake

at Abington Heights – 7pm

Class 1A Subregional

Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 6 Susquehanna vs No. 3 Salem Christian

at William Allen – 6pm

District 2 Girls Basketball

Class 6A Subregional (Semifinals)

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 3 Delaware Valley vs No. 2 Hazleton Area

at Hazleton Area

Class 5A

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Wyoming Valley West vs No. 8 Coughlin

at Pittston Area – 7:30pm

No. 5 North Pocono vs No. 4 Pittston Area

at Wyoming Area – 6pm

No. 3 West Scranton vs No. 6 Abington Heights

at Scranton – 6pm

No. 2 Crestwood vs No. 7 Wallenpaupack

at Nanticoke – 6pm

Class 4A

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 1 Nanticoke vs No. 8 Honesdale

at Wyoming Valley West – 7pm

No. 4 Wyoming Area vs No. 5 Dallas

at Pittston Area – 6pm

No. 3 Scranton Prep vs No. 6 Lake-Lehman

at Scranton – 7:30pm

No. 2 Berwick vs No. 7 Valley View

at Nanticoke – 6pm

Class 3A

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 Dunmore vs No. 8 Meyers

at Scranton Prep – 7:30pm

No. 4 Riverside vs No. 5 Carbondale

at Scranton Prep – 6pm

No. 3 Holy Cross vs No. 6 Mid Valley

at Carbondale – 6pm

No. 2 Holy Redeemer vs No. 7 Lakeland

at Pittston Area – 6pm

Class 2A

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 4 Old Forge vs No. 5 Wyoming Seminary

at Scranton – 6pm

No. 3 Elk Lake vs No. 6 Mt View

at Tunkhannock – 6pm

No. 2 Blue Ridge vs No. 7 Lackawanna Trail

at Tunkhannock – 7:30pm

Class 1A Subregional

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Nativity BVM vs No. 5 Weatherly

at Martz Hall – 5pm

No. 3 Susquehanna vs No. 6 Lincoln Leadership

at Susquehanna – TBD

No. 2 Forest City vs No. 7 Salem Christian

at Forest City – TBD

District XI Boys Basketball

Class 6A

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Parkland vs No. 5 Stroudsburg

at Allen – 6pm

No. 3 Pocono Mountain West vs No. 6 Liberty

at Pleasant Valley – 1pm

Class 5A

Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 4 Pottsville vs No. 5 Southern Lehigh

at Blue Mountain – 7:00pm

No. 3 Whitehall vs No 6. East Stroudsburg North

at Allen – 7:30pm

No. 2 Blue Mountain vs No. 7 Allentown CC

at Martz Hall – 7:30pm

Class 4A

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Saucon Valley vs No. 5 Tamaqua

at Pleasant Valley – 6pm

No. 3 Lehighton vs No. 6 Jim Thorpe

at Pleasant Valley – 7:30pm

Class 3A

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Pine Grove Area vs No. 5 Catasauqua

at Martz Hall – 7:30pm

No. 3 New Hope vs No. 6 Minersville

at New Hope – 2pm

Class 2A

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Mahanoy Area vs No. 5 Williams Valley

at Martz Hall – 8pm

Tuesday, Feb. 28 (Semifinals)

No. 2 Marian Catholic vs No. 3 Moravia Academy

TBA

Class 1A

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Tri-Valley vs No. 5 Notre Dame – ES

at Minersville – 7pm

District XI Girls Basketball

Class 6A

Tuesday, Feb. 21 (First Round)

No. 8 Stroudsburg vs No. 9 Pleasant Valley

at Stroudsburg – 7pm

Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 4 Northampton vs No. 5 Pocono Mountain East

at Catasauqua – 6pm

Class 5A

Saturday, Feb. 25 (Semifinals)

No. 1 Southern Lehigh vs No. 4 East Stroudsburg North

at Whitehall – 2:30pm

No. 2 Pottsville vs No. 3 Bangor

at Panther Valley – 1pm

Class 4A

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Blue Mountain vs No. 5 Wilson

at Martz Hall – 6pm

No. 3 Allentown CC vs No. 6 Tamaqua

at Whitehall – 1pm

Class 3A

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Pine Grove Area vs No. 5 Collegium Chr.

at Martz Hall – 6:30pm

No. 3 Notre Dame GP vs No 6. North Schuylkill

at Northern Lehigh – 7pm

No. 2 New Hope vs No. 7 Jim Thorpe

at New Hope – 7pm

Class 2A

Thursday, Feb. 23

No. 4 Marian Catholic vs No. 5 Shenandoah Valley

at Martz Hall – 6pm

Monday, Feb. 27 (Semifinals)

No. 2 Mahanoy Area vs No. 3 Moravian Academy

TBA

Class 1A

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 4 Nativity BVM vs No. 5 Weatherly

at Martz Hall – 5pm