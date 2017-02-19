Fresh off a second consecutive Lackawanna League Division 4 championship, the Forest City girls basketball team hopes to now defend their District title. The Lady Foresters face Salem Christian in the opening round of the District 2/XI Subregional.
Forest City Girls Look to Repeat at Districts
