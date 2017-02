× Flames Wreck Garage Near Clarks Summit

GLENBURN TOWNSHIP — Crews battled a large garage fire near Clarks Summit Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the building on Old Trail Road in Glenburn Township just before 4:30 p.m.

There were several vehicles stored in the garage. At least one was destroyed.

The building itself was heavily damaged.

No one was hurt.

Officials think an electrical issue sparked the flames.