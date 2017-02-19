× Charges Withdrawn Against Shamokin Mayor

SHAMOKIN — The Northumberland County district attorney is withdrawing charges against the mayor of Shamokin.

Shamokin Mayor William Milbrand was accused of having construction crews cover up some burial sites with dirt in order to build a cell phone tower in the Shamokin Cemetery.

On Saturday, Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz requested to withdraw all charges against Milbrand.

According to Matulewicz, an investigation by his office did find that some grave sites were partially or completely covered with dirt. However, the district attorney said the work was performed by a sub-contractor and not Milbrand himself, and he does not believe there is enough evidence to prove Milbrand “knowingly” desecrated the grave sites.