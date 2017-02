Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKSON CITY -- The 38th annual Twirl-A-Thon came back to Lackawanna County.

The Double "R" Twirlettes twirled their batons at the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City Saturday afternoon. It was all to benefit St. Joseph's Center in Scranton.

St. Joseph's Center is dedicated to helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.