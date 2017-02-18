× State Police Searching for Missing Man

WEISENBERG TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing man from Lehigh County.

State police say Dale Bower, 81, was last seen at his home on Golden Key Road in Weisenberg Township near Allentown at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Bower is 5’8″ in height, 140 lbs, with gray hair and glasses. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt. He is driving a 2013 black Ford F150 truck with PA license plate YAL-9629.

State police believe Bower may be at risk of harm or injury.

If you see Bower, call 911 or PSP Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.