RailRiders Hold Job Fair

Posted 6:52 pm, February 18, 2017, by

MOOSIC -- The mild weather Saturday may have had baseball on the brains of some.

Many people were at PNC Field in Moosic looking for a job.

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders held the team's annual job fair on Saturday at the field in Lackawanna County.

The available jobs range anywhere from marketing, ticketing, even team mascot.

"It was weird coming to a place and having to have a ton of different jobs to interview for instead of trying to find other places looking for people, which is great," said Andrew Wardach of Clarks Summit.

According to the RailRiders, more than 100 people came out to the job fair.

