Locals Rally to Support Immigrants, Refugees

SCRANTON -- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Scranton Saturday evening and marched through the city in solidarity as the country remains divided over President Donald Trump's recent executive order regarding immigrants and refugees.

Inside St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Scranton, dozens gathered with candles in hand to support immigrants and refugees. Trump issued the controversial executive order a little more than three weeks ago. It was later halted by a judge in Washington.

"We're very concerned about the recent actions that have happened. We're looking forward to finding ways to do more educating of people," said Rev. Rebecca Barnes, St. Luke's Episcopal Church.

Now, these people in Lackawanna County wait anxiously on the heels of President Trump announcing there will be a new executive order on refugees and immigrants.

Ushu Mukelo came to the United States in 2015 as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. For Mukelo, he's proud that people in our area have been so friendly. But for his friends, it has been a different story dealing with the change in political climate.

"It may not have a very good prediction for the future. I think it's going to be very bad if this is not stopped," Mukelo said.

The vigil then moved from inside the church to the streets of Scranton around Courthouse Square to spread the message.

The president did not reveal too many details about the upcoming executive, only saying it would likely come next week and is being tailored to the decision that came down form the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month.