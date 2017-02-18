× Infant Thrown from Vehicle in Crash on I-81

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — State police say an infant was severely injured after being thrown from a vehicle in a crash in Schuylkill County.

It happened on Interstate 81 south near the Frackville exit around 7 p.m. Friday.

According to state police, a minivan was passing a tractor trailer when the truck driver tried to switch lanes. The driver of the van swerved to avoid the truck and lost control. The van hit the back of the tractor trailer and went into the median. A 9-month-old was thrown from the van through a broken side window.

Investigators said the child was not secured in a child safety seat.

The infant and another passenger were flown to a hospital. The driver and a 19-month-old passenger were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Troopers said the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and will be cited for making an unsafe lane change. The driver of the van faces a citation for not having the 9-month-old in a child safety seat.