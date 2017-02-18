× In Your Neighborhood

Tunkhannock Public Library Books & Brew

Tunkhannock Public Library sponsors “Books & Brew.” It’s held at Stonehedge Country Club, German Hill Road, Factoryville, on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. You must be 21 to attend as the event features 3 complimentary beverages, live music by amRadio band, hors d’oeuvres & raffles. Admission is $50. Proceeds benefit the Tunkhannock Public Library.

Night at the Races by the Rotary Club of the Pocono Mountains

Rotary Club of the Pocono Mountains hosts “Night at the Races.” It’s held at The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille, Route 390 in Mountainhome on Sunday, March 4 at 4 p.m. There’s no experience necessary to join a fun evening of horse racing & raffles. It’s a $5 suggestion donation to be part of the event. Proceeds benefit community support by the Rotary Club of the Poconos.