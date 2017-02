Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- An event in Scranton celebrated an organization that helps children with horses in Lackawanna County.

The 7th annual Marley's Mission Gala was held at the Hilton in Scranton Saturday night.

Marley's Mission helps children who've experienced trauma using horse-based therapy. The services are provided free of charge.

Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange was emcee for the gala that also included dinner and live music.