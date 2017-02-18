WATCH LIVE: Penn State’s THON 2017

Free Dental Exams for Kids

SCRANTON -- Some kids had a good reason to smile in Scranton.

Fortis Institute held Give Kids a Smile Day, where student dental hygienists offered free exams to children between one and 16 years old.

The event celebrates National Children's Dental Health month.

"I think it's a great idea. I think far as service to the public, having a clinical environment is a really good thing for the students. It also gives the kids an opportunity to see what it's like," said Nathaniel Morrison-Green of Scranton.

In addition to exams, the students also cleaned kids' teeth and took x-rays.

