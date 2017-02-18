Former Gilberton Police Chief Accused of Lying on Gun Background Check

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP -- A former police chief is accused of giving false information while trying to purchase a gun.

State police say Mark Kessler, 45, of Frackville, provided inaccurate information on a background check when he tried to buy a gun from a store near Frackville last May.

Troopers said the sale was denied at the time and state police conducted a follow-up investigation.

On Friday, Kessler was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Kessler received national attention for videos he posted to YouTube when he was the chief of police in Gilberton, in Schuylkill County. Kessler claims he made the videos to express his views on gun control.