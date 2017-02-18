WATCH LIVE: Penn State’s THON 2017

Former Gilberton Police Chief Accused of Lying on Gun Background Check

Posted 6:17 pm, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:18PM, February 18, 2017

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP -- A former police chief is accused of giving false information while trying to purchase a gun.

State police say Mark Kessler, 45, of Frackville, provided inaccurate information on a background check when he tried to buy a gun from a store near Frackville last May.

Troopers said the sale was denied at the time and state police conducted a follow-up investigation.

On Friday, Kessler was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Kessler received national attention for videos he posted to YouTube when he was the chief of police in Gilberton, in Schuylkill County. Kessler claims he made the videos to express his views on gun control.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment