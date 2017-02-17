Wilkes vs King’s wrestling

Posted 2:58 pm, February 17, 2017, by

After 48 seasons King's wrestling Coach Ned McGinley had his final dual meet when his Monarchs hosted the program where he wrestled in the early 1960's, Wilkes.   Wilkes beat KIng's and Penn College of Technology.  KIng's split their two dual meets, winning of PCOT.

