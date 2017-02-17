WATCH LIVE: Penn State’s THON 2017

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Dance Marathon (THON) will host more than16,500 student volunteers at the Bryce Jordan Center Feb. 17-19, 2017, during its annual 46-hour nositting no-sleeping dance marathon to fight childhood cancer.

WPSU is providing the live stream of THON (player above):

The webcast will begin on Friday, Feb. 17, at around 4:30pm.

The webcast will end shortly after the reveal of the final fundraising totals on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Over 400 Penn State student organizations, from sororities/fraternities to club sports, participate in THON throughout the school year by holding fundraisers, attending THON events and building relationships with beneficiary families.

THON Weekend is the culmination of these yearlong efforts as people from all over the United States will come together at the Bryce Jordan Center to not only support the dancers on their feet, but to support families battling cancer each and every day.

“This year’s theme ‘Igniting Hope Within’ uses the symbol of a firefly that literally ignites a light within itself to represent the carefree mindset of a child” THON 2017 Public Relations Director Sam Sherlock said. “The hope is that for these 46 hours, kids can forget about their cancer diagnosis and remember what it means to be a kid.”

While performances continue throughout the entirety of THON Weekend, notable events include the Pep Rally, which features hundreds of Penn State student athletes, and the Final Four hours, which features beneficiary Four Diamonds family speakers and the highly anticipated reveal of the year’s final fundraising total.

This year, THON will celebrate its 40 Anniversary of its pairing with Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Since the beginning of its partnership in 1977, THON has raised more than $136 million for Four Diamonds and their efforts to conquer childhood cancer through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research.

THON donations will also be accepted all weekend. Click here to donate to THON.