Vandals to Pay for Repairs to Damaged Field

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Two ball fields behind Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church near Brodheadsville were damaged a week ago.

Three of the four vandals, who are high school seniors, have come forward and now the church is making them pay for what they have done.

Video show the boys speeding around the field in a car. One of the vandals actually took this video while committing the crime.

A witness says it was just after 3 p.m. last Friday afternoon when she spotted three separate cars driving all over the fields.

A few minutes later, a fourth person joined the boys. That person has yet to be identified.

Church members tell us the damage is anywhere between $10,000 and $12,000. That makes this vandalism a felony offense.

Officials say they are not pressing charges on the boys just yet, instead, they are going to make them work and pay to fix what they damaged.

"The church is working with these families," said church member Bill Campbell. "We are going to work together to have them provide some community service to help work on these fields, but at the same time, the amount of the cost of the final estimate of what we need to bring these fields back up to playable condition will fall upon the families to help with that."

Church officials say they will be putting up a chain to block the entrance of the church to prevent something like this from happening again.

As for the fourth vehicle involved, it is being described as a tan Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information on that vehicle is asked to contact state police.