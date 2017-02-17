Twirl-A-Thon

Posted 4:40 am, February 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:38AM, February 17, 2017
twirl

A group is on the move at an area mall!  The 38th annual “Twirl-A-Thon” gets underway this weekend in Lackawanna County.  The event on Saturday involves the Double “R” Twirlettes and raises money for St. Joseph’s Center in Northeastern Pennsylvania.  St. Joe’s is a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.  Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey met up with the group of twirlers at the Viewmont Mall on Friday to find out how their weekend “Twirl-A-Thon” will play out and how you can get involved.

 

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT:  Twirl-A-Thon

WHERE: Center Court, Viewmont Mall, Lackawanna County

WHEN:  Saturday, Feb. 18

TIME:  NOON – 2 p.m.

WHO:  Event involves the Double “R” Twirlettes.  Learn more about them at this link!
To learn more about St. Joseph’s Center which is based in Scranton, head here!

