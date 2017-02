Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON -- Police in part of Luzerne County are asking for help to identify a robber.

Around 2 p.m. on Friday, a man bought scratch off tickets at Pantry Quik along Wyoming Avenue in Kingston.

Police say the man flashed a knife, then grabbed cash from the register.

The robber took off with an undetermined amount of money.

If you have any information about the robbery, contact authorities in Kingston at (570) 288-3674, or call 911.