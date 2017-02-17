× Students Raise Big Bucks at Mini-Thon Event

POLK TOWNSHIP — On Penn State’s campus this weekend, the annual dance fundraiser “THON” kicked off Friday afternoon.

It’s the 40th year for the huge fundraiser for cancer research.

Watch live here as thousands of Penn State students dance all weekend long.

Meanwhile, students in a school district in the Poconos raised money with a mini-thon on Friday.

Students at Pleasant Valley Intermediate near Brodheadsville jumped around for a cause.

“We are dancing to raise money for kids with cancer and this way if we raise money, we can find a cure,” said fifth-grader Riley Green.

Money raised at this mini-thon will go to the Four Diamonds Fund, an organization that helps children battling cancer.

A bigger “THON” event takes place this weekend at Penn State University where thousands of students will dance for almost 48 hours.

Fifth-grader Carley Rahrig would like to be a part of the bigger event one day, so she’s practicing now.

“It’s really extremely important and I am so grateful and proud of it.”

Between donations and fundraisers, the entire Pleasant Valley School District will make a big contribution to the cause. At the intermediate school alone, students raised more than $10,000.

“What we have really been trying to get across is the message that the money is wonderful to go ahead and a cure but it’s about so much more. It’s about uniting, not only our school but our district, community, and teaching them that there are many causes,” said Pleasant Valley Intermediate Principal Cassandra Herr.

Students and staff are proud to be a part of this mini-event that gives back to something that is much bigger. And it doesn’t hurt that they are having a little fun along the way.

Fifth-grader Riley Green says she enjoys having fun with her classmates but understands how important THON is to families.

“When I am with my friends, I usually get a little crazy so it’s like you’re raising money but you’re having fun.”

Mini-thon events will take place across our viewing area this weekend.

The big event at Penn State wraps up on Sunday.