SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- Crews are working at an empty lot in part of Lackawanna County.

The owners of the lot are currently building a retaining wall along Northern Boulevard near Clarks Summit..

South Abington Township officials say early plans are to build a strip mall on the lot. However, the owners have not yet submitted plans to the township.

The lot used to contain a Friendly's restaurant. That restaurant closed and was torn down about five years ago.