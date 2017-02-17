× Pittston Ketchup Company Makes Its Debut In Luzerne County

FORTY FORT — Pittston has long been known as the “quality tomato capital of the world.”

Now, a new business is trying to capitalize on that fame.

Amos Valenti hopes he has created a recipe for success with the Pittston Ketchup Company.

The condiment has been on the market a week.

“It kind of blends in with what you’re eating and enhances the natural flavor and the heat the end,” he said.

Right now, the ketchup is only sold at a few places, including at Chic Chic Marketplace in Forty Fort.

“I think it’s phenomenal! It’s really clean and simple and very familiar but at the same time, it’s got that little bit of heat at the end, which is unexpected and people really like that,” said the owner of the market.

The flavor of the ketchup does have a unique zest to it, and shoppers seem to love it.

“It’s a little bit spicy!” said one.

“I thought it was pretty good, it’s spicy, and I’m not sure how spicy it’s going to be when I eat more, but it’s good!” said another.

“The emphasis for us isn’t just Pittston, but it’s the whole valley. The tomatoes didn’t just come from Pittston; they came from Tunkhannock, and Wyoming and Falls, and everywhere around here,” Valenti added.

The Pittston Ketchup Company also has a few other items in development, including Bloody Mary mix, but that’s still a few months away from being released.