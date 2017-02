Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A man admits to setting a home on fire in Wilkes-Barre.

Kyle Shaw pleaded guilty to arson Thursday.

Police say Shaw torched the place on Prospect Street.

Last August, investigators found the body of the homeowner Jack Sipple inside the home.

According to court papers, Sipple took his own life. Shaw, who was staying with Sipple, found the body and burned the house down.

Shaw is scheduled to be sentenced next month.