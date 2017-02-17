× Locals Benefit From THON Fundraiser

JESSUP — It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for pediatric cancer research in Pennsylvania, as hundreds of Penn State students will dance for 46 hours as part of THON.

Since THON first started in 1977, it has raised more than $136 million toward Four Diamonds, which helps in pediatric cancer research and care for those at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. An invaluable resource for families just trying to get through one of the most difficult times in their lives

“THON is overwhelming,” said Tina Jezuit of Jessup, who remembers what it was like being 11-years-old and diagnosed with bone cancer. “Being anywhere as a survivor is amazing. It will be 29 years this July since I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma pediatric cancer.”

For her and her family, Four Diamonds came to the rescue when all those bills not covered by insurance kept piling up.

“They incurred expenses with hotels, food and different things for me like gas traveling back and forth,” said Jezuit. “So anything medically that wasn’t covered by insurance, Four Diamonds picked up. That was a godsend.”

“Four Diamonds did everything for us,” said Chrissie Jezuit, Tina’s mother. “We would be so in debt.”

“Two dozen tiny white pills: that was $900 out of pocket,” said Stan Jezuit. “That’s just one example and fortunately, Four Diamonds was there to pick it up.”

Something Tina Jezuit says students should keep in mind as they dance through Sunday afternoon.

“You’re doing this for kids diagnosed with cancer,” she added. “They don’t get a break from cancer. Think about them. Think about those cute little bald heads, and those amazing smiles and their arms injected with chemo all the time and use that as your strength and dance for the 46 hours.”

You can watch a live stream of THON here.