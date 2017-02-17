× Lackawanna County Man Meets Country Star

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Brad Paisley concert at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre Thursday night was a great time for Austin Davis and his family.

“It was amazing, yeah. He was really happy,” said Francine Adams of Greenfield Township, Austin’s mom.

Austin Davis is 23-years old.

He is one of country star Brad Paisley’s biggest fans.

Davis has cerebral palsy but his mom says even on his bad days, hearing Paisley’s music can get him smiling.

“Oh, he goes nuts, he smiles and he’ll be clapping.”

A new local charity called Band-Aids started by Attorney Michael Pisanchyn connects people with special needs to their favorite bands and musicians, paying for concert tickets and arranging for meetings if possible.

Davis and his family got to meet Brad after the show.

Austin and his family got autographs and a chance to chat with the country singing sensation.

“He was really nice, really down to earth, really down to earth guy, talked to him, asked him if he enjoyed the show and asked him if he watches him on tv. They saved us for last so we could have a little more time with him,” said Francine Adams.

Adams says seeing Brad Paisley in concert and getting a chance to meet him was an amazing surprise, one her son won’t forget.

“We were really grateful because it’s an everyday struggle with kids like him so to get that opportunity to just put a smile on someone’s face, was really extraordinary,” said Adams.

For more information on the charity, click here.