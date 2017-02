× Two Arrested After Meth Lab Bust in Pittston

PITTSTON — Police busted two people for making drugs in Luzerne County.

Officers arrested Nicholas Space, 23, and Samantha Shaw, 21, at an apartment on Main Street in Pittston Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say they found large amounts of drug making materials at that apartment.

Both are locked up on charges they were making methamphetamine in Luzerne County.