WINFIELD -- A traffic alert for some drivers in Snyder and Union counties. Newswatch 16 was there when the massive turbine was being hauled through Winfield.

It's expected to continue along to routes 11 and 15 in Shamokin Dam before it arrives at a power plant at Hummels Station early Friday morning.

The super load weighs nearly 600-thousand pounds and is about 90 feet long.