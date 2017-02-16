× Triathlon Goes Indoors

It’s a twist on a sports tradition! A warm weather event is making a return this winter at the Greater Scranton YMCA in Dunmore.

It all ties into the “2nd annual Samuel C. Cali Memorial Indoor Triathlon.”

It takes place this Sunday, February 19. All ages are encouraged to attend.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the event Thursday to find out how it all works and who it benefits.

The indoor triathlon includes a swim, bike, and run. You can do all three activities as an individual or split up the activities into teams.

The money raised from registration fees ($20.00 before Sunday) benefits the Greater Scranton YMCA’s swim team and the Dunmore Rotary which uses the funds to help community causes.

HOW THE INDOOR TRIATHLON WORKS:

10 Minute Swim – 10 Minute Transition – 25 Minute Bike – 5 Minute Transition – 20 Minute Run

QUICK FACTS: