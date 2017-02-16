Students Compete in Mock Trial Competition at Federal Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Students from nearly a dozen high schools in our area gathered at the federal courthouse in Scranton for a mock trial competition.

Thursday evening, each team argued their side of a court case by presenting testimony, cross-examining witnesses, and preparing opening and closing arguments.

The teams all face off in front of real-life attorneys who then decide which group made the most compelling argument.

"It helps them tremendously learn critical thinking skills, acting on their feet, tremendous amounts of preparation and knowledge of the law. They make obligations based upon mock trial rules of evidence which are very similar and follow the actual rules of evidence," said Jennifer Menichini, Co-chair of the Pennsylvania Mock Trial Competition.

The mock trial team deemed regional finalist will travel to Harrisburg later this year for the statewide competition.