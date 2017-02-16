× Spring Weather Expected at Winter Festival

STROUDSBURG — In a few days, Main Street in Stroudsburg will be filled with ice sculptures!

The creations will be hauled in on Saturday morning for the borough’s annual “Winter Fest.”

“I think it’s great that Stroudsburg is definitely trying to bring people downtown. The businesses are thriving and there are so many new businesses that we are excited to visit and it’s just a great time for Stroudsburg,” said Gena Wright, Stroudsburg.

Funny thing is, this weekend is expected to feel more like spring than winter.

Some people like Gena Wright from Stroudsburg are looking forward to the warmth.

“We are looking forward to it and if the ice melts, it’s part of the beauty,” said Wright.

Stroudsburg mayor and business owner Tarah Probst says this year’s theme is cartoons.

“The Three Little Pigs” will sit outside her restaurant on Main Street.

She isn’t worried about the warmth will huffing and puffing and melting them away.

“It’s still winter, believe me, I love the warm weather, but nothing is going to happen. It’s cold the night before and they are not going to melt, so that’s the good thing,” said Mayor Probst.

While it’s expected to be a little warm outside, people at Wonderland are hoping to cool you down with some ice cream. There are more than 20 flavors to choose from and they are ready for a big crowd.

The place on Main Street in Stroudsburg has fun and games for the whole family to enjoy.

Owner John Iacono is happy to be a part of his first Winter Fest and even happier to hear the weather is looking good.

“It’s exciting, it’s exciting yes and I am looking forward to it, I am looking forward to the people,” said John Iacono, Wonderland owner.

Winter Fest in Stroudsburg kicks off on Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m.