Soper Steps Down from Position at Mohegan Sun

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- The man formerly in charge at Mohegan Sun Pocono has stepped down from his position.
Earlier this week, Bobby Soper resigned as president and CEO of the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority.
The decision comes after the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported finding financial irregularities during Soper's tenure at the casino in Plains Township, Luzerne County.
