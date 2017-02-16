Selinsgrove played Central Columbia in the Heartland Conference boys semi finals. Blue Jays edged the Seals 52-50. Central plays in Friday's final versus Loyalsock.
Selinsgrove vs Central Columbia
-
High School Football Schedule for 11/18 and 11/19
-
High School Football Schedule For Playoff Week #2 11-11-2016
-
Central Mountain vs Loyalsock
-
Southern Columbia Going to Record 15th State Title Game
-
Garcia Is Out For Saturday’s AA State Championship Game
-
-
Shikellamy vs Selinsgrove
-
Selinsgrove vs Jersey Shore
-
15th Appearance For Southern Columbia Tigers In Eastern Final
-
Super 16 Dream Team Showcase 2016-17
-
Meeting Held To Discuss Alternate Routes For Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project
-
-
Thruway Project Plans Hit a Snag
-
Students ‘Can’ Make a Difference
-
One Organization Helping Another