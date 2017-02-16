× Second Conviction in Florida Murder of Scranton Woman

SCRANTON — The second man accused in the murder of a Scranton native in Florida has been found guilty.

David McMannis was found guilty of first-degree murder Thursday in the death of Tara Sidarovich Ord, a native of Scranton.

He was accused of assisting in the murder the 19-year-old at her Punta Gorda home in 2001.

McMannis was immediately sentenced to life in prison following his conviction.

Phillip Barr was convicted in 2015 for his role in the murder.

Ord’s family in west Scranton never lost hope for justice in her killing.

In 2012, a rally was held in Scranton after authorities arrested the two men accused of killing her.